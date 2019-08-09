In his Local View, Sen. Ben Sasse ("Confirmation aids state, religious liberty," Aug. 2) praises the Republican-led confirmation of numerous judges because they will aid state and religious liberty.
However, he is offended because, during the confirmation hearing of Brian Buescher for U.S. district judge for the District of Nebraska, a Democratic senator raised questions about Judge Buescher's involvement in a Catholic service organization. Because of this, Senator Sasse concludes "this anti-Catholic bigotry" is a threat to our country.
It seems to me that the senator forgets that some brands of "religious liberty" can be very limiting of the civil rights of women, ethnic groups and LGBTQ persons.
Senator Sasse is grateful for the "constitutionalist ... judges President Trump has put forward." My thought is that some of these supposed saviors of constitutional and religious liberties may well be a major leap backward for many.
Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice