Letter: Religion shouldn't influence law

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb.

We live in a country where people have the right to express their opinions. It was demonstrated by three Nebraska state legislators in a March 26 column titled "Protecting the innocent."

There seems to be confusion about opinions and rights. Because we live in a country with religious rights, we do not have a state religion. We have the right to practice the religion of our choice. The religious beliefs of some people do not dictate how everyone must live their lives. It is difficult to understand why people think their beliefs must become state law and impinge on others’ beliefs and rights.

LB933 removes a woman’s right to make decisions about her body, her family's future, her right to have an abortion. This is a right women have had for almost 50 years. LB933 asks individual Nebraska lawmakers to remove these rights of women.

Passage of LB933 will throw many women and their families into crisis. Some women have the financial means to get an abortion in another state, but most women will need to look for other means to get an abortion, as was done for years in our country.

Ultimately LB933 could be seen as cruel: the cruelty of one group of people with certain opinions to force all women to live according to those opinions or beliefs. Let us hope that the state Legislature will protect religious freedom and the rights of each woman in Nebraska to make decisions about her life and body, based on her own beliefs, her family’s needs, her hopes for the future and not based on the opinions or beliefs of others.

Mary E. Sullivan, Lincoln

