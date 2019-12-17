Letter, 12/18: Refugees deserve a Good Life

It’s time for immigrant families to be reunited. According to the ACLU, more than 5,400 children have been separated from their parents. Many of them will never see their parents again because of U.S. immigration policies, undoubtedly leaving scars on their childhoods.

And it’s not just asylum-seeking migrants at the Southern border who are affected. As a social studies teacher and co-founder of Stand In for Lincoln, a grassroots organization supporting immigration rights, I have seen firsthand the fear inflicted upon our children who have experienced war trauma and poverty around the world.

Recently, our youth chapter held a fundraiser at Lincoln High School to support the Yazidi Cultural Center and bring attention to welcoming new immigrants. Our speakers for the event, my students, shared their stories of coming to Lincoln. They ended their presentation with how they feel loved and welcomed here, but that they miss their family members who still live in a refugee camp.

When asked how we as a community can help, their response was to welcome new immigrants. When we do, we must welcome all who come to America from conflict-ridden nations, be they on the other side of the world or south of the border.