Letter: Refresher course in roundabouts

Can we please review roundabout rules, which will make using them infinitely more efficient for everyone?

1. Drivers in the roundabout have the right-of-way.

2. Signaling one’s intention in the roundabout creates even more efficiency.

3. Cooperation and sense of community are key, just as they are in other parts of the transportation system.

If drivers understand this, much like the “zipper approach” to merges, the flow will be uninterrupted, and we can all save time and money.

Chris Stone, Lincoln

