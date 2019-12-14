Letter, 12/15: Reform juvenile solitary confinement

A recent article stated that Nebraska was one of 24 states that currently allows juvenile solitary confinement. According to the ACLU, Nebraska has the third highest incarceration rate in the nation, and over 500 youth ages 11 to 18 are placed in confinement each year for 11 to 30 days at a time.

We are talking 22 to 24 hours a day locked down in a cell with a thin pad, a thin blanket and many times with no access to light, water, restroom facilities or food.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lasting effects on solitary confinement for adults is astonishing, so think of how it must affect youth. Studies have shown that confinement has lifelong consequences on brain development and inhibits reasonable thinking, behavior and impulse control. It has also been linked to PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts. Nebraska, we can do better for our youth.

Nebraska is working towards reform with LB230 which would ban the use of confinement except to eliminate immediate harm to themselves or others.