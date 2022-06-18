 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reflecting on a true patriot

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (left) looks on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first public hearing Thursday in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Apparently Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is the only woman in the Republican Party willing to stand up to the former president. She is a woman of integrity, honor and courage. She has everything to lose personally and professionally by doing what she has done.

She lost her standing within the party and has been ostracized all because she speaks the truth. The Republican men in Congress, including the leadership, are too scared of the bully to confront him. They quiver and hide from their responsibilities because they value power more than democracy.

But as Cheney reminded us all during the Jan. 6 hearings, "There will come a day when Donald Trump will be gone. Your dishonor will remain." That statement said it all.

The country won't forget the cowards who failed us, who refused to stand up for democracy. Their names will live in infamy, their families forever shamed. But the name of Liz Cheney will hold a special place in history. When people in the coming centuries hear that name they will be reminded of the courageous woman of integrity who stood up to a tyrant. They will be reminded of what a true patriot is.

Mary Jensen, Lincoln

