Letter: Refior's judgment can be trusted

In response to the recent letter “Best served by Garver,” (Sept. 27) I have to adamantly disagree.

I am voting for Tracy Refior.

Lancaster County is best served by Refior for County Treasurer. Refior is a fiduciary, a financial adviser and a business person who has worked in customer service his whole career. In contrast, Rachel Garver has made bad  decisions during her tenure as treasurer. For example, she closed the drive-thru during the COVID-19 crisis, causing people to leave the safety of their cars and wait in long lines for DMV service.

She separated services offered at DMV locations so the “one-stop-shop” convenience is lost in Lancaster County. I trust Tracy Refior to make better decisions for the public based on his extensive small business experience. I trust Refior to oversee the county’s millions of dollars of tax-funds based on his fiduciary and investment experience. Garver’s experience is just 30 years of working in the university bureaucracy here in Lincoln.

I want the best qualified candidate for Lancaster County treasurer. That’s not Rachel Garver.

My family, friends and I are voting for Tracy Refior.

Fanchon Blythe, Lincoln

