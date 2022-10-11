 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Refior ready to serve county

  • 0

In response to the Sept. 27 letter to the editor, “Best served by Garver,” in support of Rachel Garver for Lancaster County treasurer, the writer cited her 20 years of “management experience” at a government job (UNL). She's currently winding up another four, secure, comfy government years, and now she wants yet another four secure, comfy, government years.

The writer says Garver has "proven ability." By that standard, all politicians who appear to have "proven ability" should be reelected. Career politicians lose touch with the real, competitive world. It's time to turn Garver back to the private sector and let her prove herself there.

Tracy Refior has nearly 30 years as a financial adviser, fiduciary and small business owner. He will bring fresh eyes, a brilliant financial and organizational mind, and an articulate voice. He will serve the interests of the common man by administering an efficient and economic department. You will be thankful you voted him to be your treasurer.

People are also reading…

Robert J. Borer, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Vote for common sense

Letter: Vote for common sense

Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my …

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News