Letter: Refior ready to serve county

In response to the Sept. 27 letter to the editor, “Best served by Garver,” in support of Rachel Garver for Lancaster County treasurer, the writer cited her 20 years of “management experience” at a government job (UNL). She's currently winding up another four, secure, comfy government years, and now she wants yet another four secure, comfy, government years.

The writer says Garver has "proven ability." By that standard, all politicians who appear to have "proven ability" should be reelected. Career politicians lose touch with the real, competitive world. It's time to turn Garver back to the private sector and let her prove herself there.

Tracy Refior has nearly 30 years as a financial adviser, fiduciary and small business owner. He will bring fresh eyes, a brilliant financial and organizational mind, and an articulate voice. He will serve the interests of the common man by administering an efficient and economic department. You will be thankful you voted him to be your treasurer.

Robert J. Borer, Lincoln