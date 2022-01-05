Letter: Reducing fossil fuels is key

I was grateful to see the Journal Star's Dec. 22 editorial ("Tornadoes in December shows major threat of climate change") on the need to prepare for the increased severe weather and drought that lie ahead because of climate change.

I applaud our city government for the steps already taken on their adopted climate action plan and even more for the strategies outlined in the larger Vision for a Climate Smart Future.

Omaha is developing such a plan, and it would be only sensible if our state Legislature would do the same. Indeed, such plans will not only help our communities adapt to the challenges of climate change but also position them to take advantage of the inherent opportunities.