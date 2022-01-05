Letter: Reducing fossil fuels is key

I was grateful to see the Journal Star's Dec. 22 editorial ("Tornadoes in December shows major threat of climate change") on the need to prepare for the increased severe weather and drought that lie ahead because of climate change.
I applaud our city government for the steps already taken on their adopted climate action plan and even more for the strategies outlined in the larger Vision for a Climate Smart Future.
Omaha is developing such a plan, and it would be only sensible if our state Legislature would do the same. Indeed, such plans will not only help our communities adapt to the challenges of climate change but also position them to take advantage of the inherent opportunities.
However, effective actions to mitigate these challenges are equally important. Solutions to climate change are available, such as placing a fee on pollution with revenue going back to households. Everyone concerned about climate change should regularly contact our legislators, both local and federal, reminding them that we urgently need actions to reduce fossil fuel pollution and transition to a more equitable future.