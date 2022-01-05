 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reducing fossil fuels is key
Letter: Reducing fossil fuels is key

LES wind turbines, 11.25

A Lincoln Electric System wind turbine is seen in this photo taken on Wednesday. The utility's board voted last month to achieve net-zero carbon emissions within the next 20 years.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

I was grateful to see the Journal Star's Dec. 22 editorial ("Tornadoes in December shows major threat of climate change") on the need to prepare for the increased severe weather and drought that lie ahead because of climate change.

I applaud our city government for the steps already taken on their adopted climate action plan and even more for the strategies outlined in the larger Vision for a Climate Smart Future.

Omaha is developing such a plan, and it would be only sensible if our state Legislature would do the same. Indeed, such plans will not only help our communities adapt to the challenges of climate change but also position them to take advantage of the inherent opportunities.

However, effective actions to mitigate these challenges are equally important. Solutions to climate change are available, such as placing a fee on pollution with revenue going back to households. Everyone concerned about climate change should regularly contact our legislators, both local and federal, reminding them that we urgently need actions to reduce fossil fuel pollution and transition to a more equitable future.

Becky Seth, Lincoln, co-leader, Lincoln Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby

