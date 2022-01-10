 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Redistricting plan unfair
Letter: Redistricting plan unfair

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Wtih the Legislature's special session in September we have been statistically analyzing the legislative district maps. As early as Sept. 13, our analysis showed the proposed 2021 legislative redistricting plan (LEG21-39001) had a visible pattern of overpopulating the urban districts. Correspondingly, rural districts in the same plan were underpopulated.

This means residents of rural districts have greater voting power than residents of urban districts. This is called malapportionment. This pattern was pointed out in the public hearing in Omaha on Sept. 16.

We extended our investigation by applying a statistical method used by mathematicians and computer scientists to measure gerrymandering. Our conclusion is that the adopted 2021 legislative redistricting plan (LEG21-39006) still shows a distinctive pattern of malapportionment.

In contrast, Sen. Justin Wayne's proposed (but not adopted) redistricting plan (LEG21-13001) showed no such trend.

The Redistricting Committee took minimal public input and worked too quickly without adequate consideration of alternatives. The Legislature chose a map which is malapportioned or, simply, unfair.

Steven R. Dunbar and Kristie Pfabe, Lincoln

