Despite the United States Supreme Court's unwillingness to curtail gerrymandering in drawing electoral maps, Nebraska can still have a fair and even system for the process.
The Nebraska Legislature is close to figuring out a process that is nonpartisan in drawing electoral maps. An independent, nonpartisan panel can be set up to draw the maps.
This would be an improvement over the maps drawn after the last census, where the 2nd Congressional District was egregiously mapped.
The Republicans drew the city of Bellevue out of the district, so the Democratic city could not vote along with Omaha. This led to the embarrassing situation where Rep. Don Bacon, whose claim to fame is that he was a general at Offutt Air Force Base, would now tout that expertise without actually representing that base mere miles from Omaha.
As an Omahan, I don't think somebody that lives in Sarpy County should represent the largest city in Nebraska. I hope this situation can be rectified by the committee that draws the next electoral maps for Nebraska.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha