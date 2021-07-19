 Skip to main content
Letter: Rediscover home-grown art
Letter: Rediscover home-grown art

American Ballet Theatre, 7.1

American Ballet Theatre dancers perform on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Pioneers Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

It was uplifting to read last Thursday's editorial about Lincoln's post-COVID arts renaissance ("Lincoln's arts scene returns vibrant as ever," July 8). The piece rightfully celebrated the return of touring artists and the reopening of performance and exhibition venues across town.

As a champion of the arts, the Lincoln Arts Council has spent the last year advocating for and supporting local artists. Almost 100 of these artists from Lincoln and surrounding states celebrated together at the Lincoln Arts Festival last month, selling paintings, jewelry, sculpture and more to a gleeful public thirsty to celebrate together again.

More than 10,000 visitors came to enjoy the outdoor celebration on Canopy Street. For many of the musicians on the festival's Railyard stage, it was their first public performance in more than a year.

Lincoln is a favorite stop for touring artists but let us not forget that we have a thriving arts community of our own. We encourage everyone to rediscover Lincoln and to celebrate and support our artists, musicians, actors, poets and filmmakers.

Deborah Weber, Lincoln

Executive director, Lincoln Arts Council

