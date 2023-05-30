Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In response to the article, "Program to recruit doctors at risk," (May 18), there is a critical issue that affects the well-being of communities in Nebraska — the shortage of doctors and nurses in community health centers.

This crisis not only poses significant challenges to the accessibility and quality of health care but also places an immense burden on vulnerable populations who rely on these centers for their medical needs. Programs like National Health Service Corps play a pivotal role in recruiting and retaining workforce and alleviating this crisis.

Nebraska’s health centers serve as a lifeline for over 116,000 individuals, 92% of whom were low-income, and provide primary medical, dental, behavioral health care, and enabling services regardless of ability to pay.

The demand for health care services continues to overtake the supply of qualified professionals in these centers. This shortage is particularly acute in rural areas and in medically underserved communities where there are significant barriers to recruitment, exacerbating existing health disparities and leaving many individuals without access to timely and appropriate care.

Loan repayment programs like NHSC aim to address this disparity by incentivizing health care professionals to serve in underserved areas. By promoting workforce recruitment and retention in community health centers, the program not only improves access to care but also helps build sustainable and comprehensive health care systems in underserved areas.

However, increased investment and support are needed from our members of Congress to not only support reauthorization but increase the funding so that NHSC can continue to expand its reach and impact.

Amy Behnke, Omaha

CEO, Health Center Association of Nebraska