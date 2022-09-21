 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recognizing issue is first step

Responding to Jerris Cummings’ letter in the Sept. 13 Journal Star ("Biden flip-flops on MAGA threat"), I wish to point out that it was not the seeking of a strong national defense, secure borders, a stable economy and parental involvement in education that led President Biden (and others) to see Donald Trump and some of his loyalists as threats to democracy and the Constitution.

It was Trump’s attempted thwarting of the orderly transition of power, his efforts at overturning a legitimate election and his incitement of an armed mob to attack the Capitol.

Cummings’ stopping short of acknowledging that behavior lends his well-written letter an air of disingenuousness.

The first step to recovery, we are often told, is admitting one has a problem, and perhaps Republicans should ask themselves whether Trump is doing their party and their principles more harm than good.

Scott Stanfield, Lincoln

