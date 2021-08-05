Letter: Recalling Lincoln's own Woodstock

Forty-one years ago, I was lucky enough to attend Lincoln's version of Woodstock. KFMQ radio rounded up some great bands and turned them loose at Midwest Speedway on North 27th Street on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1980.

From mid-afternoon until nearly midnight, hundreds of concert-goers heard the Heart Murmurs, Sour Mash, Merwin Lee Band, John Walker and Footloose. Each of the five bands played about 20 songs -- or 100 songs total, making the Midwest Speedway concert a live-music bargain of the ages.

At a time when it cost 10 cents to play the jukebox, the concert's ridiculously low $5 ticket price represented just 5 cents per song.

You may ask: Was it a Love Fest? Of course. One man, possibly inebriated, abruptly began tossing cans of beer to anyone who hollered for one. If that ain't lovin', I don't know what is! Extreme weather -- not Woodstock's rain but heat, wind and dust (it was a dirt racetrack, after all) -- threatened to mar the event, but it didn't.

I remember that magical day fondly. To the artists who performed and to the KFMQ organizers, wherever they may be today, thanks for the memories!

Curt McConnell, Denton

