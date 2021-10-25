Letter: Rebuilding faith in the high court

The Supreme Court is our country’s ultimate legal authority and, reputedly, the consummate impartial mediator. Constitutional requirements for selecting justices to uphold such lofty standards are brief — the president shall nominate and, upon advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint.
Over many decades, both Democratic and Republican led Senates have exploited this brevity, raising doubts about the court’s neutrality. By demanding advocacy for certain issues as a consent requirement, the Senate has subordinated objectivity to partisan patronage.
As Carl Hulse writes in "Confirmation Bias," the purpose of the Supreme Court cannot be "a politicized body that serves as an extension of our bitter partisanship rather than a neutral arbiter rising above it."
Rectifying these attempts to create predetermined verdicts will require a clear and unwavering testimony of character and must come from the judiciary itself — the only branch of government with even an insinuation of institutional integrity.
The next nominee for the court should publicly acknowledge the existing prejudicial method of selecting justices. Explaining that, yes, each jurist has legitimate beliefs and preferences, but if the court is to be an objective body, those cannot be "job requirements." Then further affirms that participating in a patently biased process is contrary to the jurisprudent expectations of any court justice and doing so places a conscientious candidate for magistrate in an untenable position. The nominee then declines consideration.
Such a principled stand would be a transformational wake-up call to a calculatingly biased Senate. More importantly, it would set a precedent for all future candidates, which, if adhered to, would thwart future attempts to create "prearranged justice" — a true oxymoron.
I challenge any future nominee to display such audacity. Just one such affirmation of ethical courage and moral fortitude would begin to restore waning confidence in our judicial system.
Larry McClung, Lincoln