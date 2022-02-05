Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all households own their own firearms and can protect themselves (there are more guns than people in the U.S.) maybe there are other ways to protect us, if you are really serious about it.
How about putting away your big ol' gun and put on a life-saving mask and then ask all Nebraskans to get vaccinated. You would be saving many lives and keeping us all safe! Just saying ...
Lorraine James, Lincoln