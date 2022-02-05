 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr.

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all households own their own firearms and can protect themselves (there are more guns than people in the U.S.) maybe there are other ways to protect us, if you are really serious about it.

How about putting away your big ol' gun and put on a life-saving mask and then ask all Nebraskans to get vaccinated. You would be saving many lives and keeping us all safe! Just saying ...

Lorraine James, Lincoln

