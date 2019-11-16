{{featured_button_text}}
America was great when we stood by our allies.

America was great when we welcomed immigrants.

America was great when we applauded civil discourse.

America was great when we didn't pal around with dictators.

America was great when billionaires paid into a progressive tax system.

America was great when our presidents could spell.

America was great when we worshiped an awesome God and not a prosperity gospel.

America was great when presidents read books.

America was great when we wouldn't think of supporting the bombing of defenseless children, schools, hospitals, markets and food production centers.

America was great when Congress was not for sale.

America was great when our presidents could speak the English language in a respectable, educated manner.

America was great when we placed our values above money.

America was great when Congress upheld the Constitution.

America was great when our presidents didn't have to put on a fake scowl to hide their own very deep insecurities.

America was great when we could be trusted.

Kyle Foster, Lincoln

