Letter: Real solutions will be painful

Most Americans agree that the primary function of government is to protect people from harm, and yet our country leads the world in gun deaths and mass murders.

Somewhere between the supposition and fact lies the solution to this embarrassing testimonial, and the remedies are not easy. Resolve, integrity, compassion and duty come into play in a script that is largely ignored by Republican congressmen and women.

Can we agree that an almost 225 year old 2nd Amendment is antiquated and needs to be made 23rd-century relevant? There is no will or determination by bribed, afraid, corrupt and morally compromised Republicans to do the will of the people by addressing the problems caused by legalized semi-automatic killing weapons with high capacity ammo clips.

The flimsy answers and excuses to this killing-fields mentality consist of a finger in the dike, quick fixes: background checks, arm the teachers, blame mental health, raise the age to purchase an assault weapon -- all poppycock.

Bold, transformational ideas requiring a bit of personal sacrifice will surely ruffle feathers but "save the baby": Ban those macho man, human killing weapons of mass destruction, the weapons of war. Make them illegal. Recall them. Compensate owners at reasonable market value using revenue from minimal and fair fees paid by gunowners to nationally register all firearms that go bang and are capable of killing. Registry fees are also useable for administrative and enforcement costs.

That semi-automatic rifle, whether we want to believe it or not, is a symbol of not only empowerment but entitlement to its owner. It embellishes their self-image and feeds the ego. Let's instead help the men who own them understand sacrifice for the common good. May these tough measures be the starters to address the almost daily, sick, cowardly, gut-wrenching killing episodes in America.

Ronald Holscher, Ogallala

