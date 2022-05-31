Letter: Real answers start with us

What will stop the senseless killing? Many of us find ourselves asking that question or hearing the question asked. What will it take so that more children and adults are not murdered while going about their daily lives?

The conversation always turns to gun laws and the rights of U.S. citizens to bear arms. Invariably a history lesson ensues about what our forefathers intended.

I want to change that discussion. Help me change that discussion.

What can each of us do to change the prevalence of violence?

Each of us every day has a role to play. How we treat one another makes a difference. It is the seemingly small interactions that we have with others which impact them, and us. We can change the dialogue in our country. We can change how we treat each other.

We must bring this awareness to our daily actions. Do we serve others politely and kindly? Do we exhibit care and compassion? Are we being our best selves?

The answer to the question is not out there. It’s in each of us. What can I do today that helps someone feel that their life matters? Not necessarily in any big way, not for glory, not for others to notice how great we are. What can I do to make the day slightly better for everyone with whom I interact? That is the answer to the question.

Dr. Susan Meyerle, Lincoln, Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0