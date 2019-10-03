The reaction to California's new law allowing compensation for athletes while participating in college athletics has been typical: "They don't need it. They have a 'free education.' It will lead to professionalism, will create competitive imbalance and will cause all athletes (including women) to be paid," etc. and on and on.
Before you form an opinion, I suggest you read "Indentured -- The Battle to End the Exploitation of College Athletes" by Joe Nocera and Ben Strauss. It's a quick, factual and very informative read, available online or at the library.
Bob Bockrath, Lincoln