{{featured_button_text}}
NU football vs. Minnesota, 10/20/18

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel walk as they prepare to take on Minnesota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The reaction to California's new law allowing compensation for athletes while participating in college athletics has been typical: "They don't need it. They have a 'free education.' It will lead to professionalism, will create competitive imbalance and will cause all athletes (including women) to be paid," etc. and on and on.

Before you form an opinion, I suggest you read "Indentured -- The Battle to End the Exploitation of College Athletes" by Joe Nocera and Ben Strauss. It's a quick, factual and very informative read, available online or at the library.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bob Bockrath, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments