Letter: Rational gun reform still needed

Eighteen months ago I asked the readers if they were sick of seeing and hearing about the gun killings that were taking place at that time ("Rational gun reform needed," June 5, 2021).

Apparently there are still many Republican Congress members who are still willing to let the slaughter of innocent citizens go on as if nothing has happened. When will enough be enough?

Since that time, we have had numerous attacks at schools, stores, night clubs and churches that have killed scores of children and adults.

The 2023 election will be upcoming and everyone who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of these horrible shootings has a way to get something done about it. Vote out all representatives and senators who are taking money from the gun lobby, and put citizens in office who want to do something about getting war weapons off the streets.

Also, the influx of illegal guns coming into this country has to stop. No person is against the average ownership of guns for personal protection, game hunting for consumption or "trophy" game hunting. This is not taking the Second Amendment away from anyone. It is just common sense to protect the public from needless violence and death by weapons of war!

Let's use some common sense and work together to make this country safer for people to live a life free of the fear that they or their children will be next to die of gun violence.

Lorraine James, Lincoln