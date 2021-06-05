Letter: Rational gun reform needed

Are you mad enough yet? Are you going to take it anymore? Are you sick of seeing and hearing of new gun killings every day of the week?

So far this year, there have been more than 200 mass shootings. This has to stop! New gun laws need to be enforced to protect innocent citizens.

I do not feel safe in my country anymore. People are killed in their homes, in their cars, in their churches, going to work and just for the heck of it. Our country is among the worst in the world for per-capita gun killings. Not something to be proud of.

Citizens should not be allowed to have weapons of war. There are more than 400 million guns in this country, more than one for each man, women and child. You can buy a gun easier than you can get a ballot to vote. Are we a civilized country or reverting back to the Wild West where streets are filled with gun-toting vigilantes?

We need to change our attitude about safe rules, regulation and registration. The gun worship seems to have become a religion for some. They clutch them to their breast like a child whose candy is being taken away from them. Let’s have a grown-up conversation about keeping the public safe.