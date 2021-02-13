Letter: Rates only part of the tax equation

Many people are concerned about property tax rates but should be more concerned about property valuations. When valuations go up, the property tax follows. In 2019, our property tax increased by nearly $1,000, not due to a change in tax rates, but because our county assessor increased the valuations of our properties.

All homeowners should go to their county assessors website to download, print and keep a copy of the data sheet for their property. During the last two valuation cycles our home's rating was altered, which in effect artificially increased our home's valuation. The valuation on our home built in 1910 has doubled since 2016 in large part due to a rating change from a "3-average minus" to a "4-typical."

The only physical change to that property was a new fence for our daughter's dog. Without the previous data sheet for that home, I might have thought the increase was due to the real estate market. Multiple requests to our assessor's office for documentation to justify the rating change has had no results. We need to hold our elected officials accountable.

Dana Nimic, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0