Letter: Rape kits should be tested

I read with disappointment candidate Pat Condon’s press release stating that the sexual assault kits (rape kits) in Lancaster County need not be tested. I disagree.

The city of Lincoln’s website shows 475 untested rape kits in LPD possession. Some are LPD kits, others are from outside agencies. Presumably, the majority are from anonymous sexual assault survivors.

Evidence in those kits is associated with a report of some kind, whether investigative or non-investigative. If submitted to a crime lab, the kits may identify a DNA profile to be entered into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System.) If it generates a “hit” to a DNA profile from another case, law enforcement gains valuable information. If the match is for a prior sexual assault offense, the suspect is most likely a repeat offender, a serial rapist.

With respect to rape kits from anonymous victims, LPD follows the best practice protocol recommended by such organizations as End Violence Against Women International, who contend that the best practice is to just not test kits collected from “anonymous” sexual assault survivors who have not reported the incident to law enforcement. The reasoning is that police might pressure the victim into participating in an investigation, further traumatizing the survivor.

Law enforcement is there to help, not harm. Law enforcement officers are professionals who follow department policy. Agencies should mandate that anonymous survivors be protected from unnecessary contact or coercion, which addresses the issue while allowing for testing of the rape kits, thereby giving the police another tool in their toolbox.

DNA is a powerful force for justice. DNA doesn’t discriminate. It is empirical physical evidence that can condemn the guilty and exonerate the innocent.

Test the kits.

Randall Ritnour, Lincoln

