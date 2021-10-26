Letter: Ranchers deserve fair shake

I just read about cattle producers building their own meatpacking plants around the country including a site near North Platte ("Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants," Oct. 17).
These good folks are sick and tired of getting cheated out of a fair price for their cattle by the current monopoly of meatpacking companies in this country. Four huge companies now control 80% of the beef market. And just why do our so-called representatives in Washington, D.C., do nothing to correct this injustice by the meatpacking industry? Why do these same folks in Washington allow the price of beef to be astronomical in the grocery store?
That's an easy one. In my opinion, it's millions of dollars in campaign contributions and plenty of other incentives by the big four meatpacking companies to ensure zero response by politicians. Seen the price of beef lately?
Guess who's raking in billions in profit? It's not the cattle producer.
Lou Rybij, Lincoln