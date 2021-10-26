 Skip to main content
Letter: Ranchers deserve fair shake
Letter: Ranchers deserve fair shake

FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle occupy a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse decades of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses. The plants will be smaller than those owned by the four beef company giants that now slaughter over 80% of the nation's cattle. That has led to some skepticism about whether the new plants will succeed. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

 Nati Harnik

I just read about cattle producers building their own meatpacking plants around the country including a site near North Platte ("Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants," Oct. 17).

These good folks are sick and tired of getting cheated out of a fair price for their cattle by the current monopoly of meatpacking companies in this country. Four huge companies now control 80% of the beef market. And just why do our so-called representatives in Washington, D.C., do nothing to correct this injustice by the meatpacking industry? Why do these same folks in Washington allow the price of beef to be astronomical in the grocery store?

That's an easy one. In my opinion, it's millions of dollars in campaign contributions and plenty of other incentives by the big four meatpacking companies to ensure zero response by politicians. Seen the price of beef lately?

Guess who's raking in billions in profit? It's not the cattle producer.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

