Letter, 3/29: Rallies, lies won't solve pandemic

We are lucky to be in Nebraska. Local mayors and our governor are making some difficult decisions and acting quickly to save lives.

Meanwhile, the daily Trump rally (press conference) is teaching Americans one thing: Listen to what he says, but watch what he does.

Sadly, that has been nothing. Not enough ventilators, masks or hospital ships and no implementation of the Defense Production Act. Trump’s inaction is costing lives now, and that will increase going forward.

He fired the team in 2018 that had been working on pandemic viruses. Then proclaimed the novel coronavirus a hoax. Now he has a team with two doctors, drug lobbyists and a former governor who failed miserably when his state, Indiana, needed his help during an HIV outbreak.

No one believes Trump when he talks; they watch what he does. The other day, I watched the stock market before Trump’s daily rally, and it was gaining. Soon after Trump began to tell America what a great job he is doing, the market dropped.

That drop continued as each staff member paid homage to Trump during the rally. Even for Trumpees, this is all you need to know.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

