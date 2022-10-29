Letter: Raising wage builds communities

Hardworking Nebraskans deserve an economy that respects their work and empowers them to support their families and contribute to their communities. Evidence suggests that gradually raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour as proposed in Initiative 433 will help us build that kind of economy.

OpenSky estimates that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would increase wages for almost 30% of our state’s workers and lift about 10,000 Nebraskans out of poverty. Those who would benefit from this initiative include Nebraskans who work as health care aides, classroom aides, waitstaff and skilled assembly line employees.

The measure would also help address Nebraska’s racial income disparity as almost half of our state’s Black workers, three out of five Latinx workers and more than two out of five Asian workers would see increased wages. More than one in five white workers also would see a wage increase under this initiative.

Increasing the minimum wage could help our state address workforce challenges that have become even more acute since the onset of the pandemic. It also would provide low- and middle-income Nebraskans with much needed protection against the unprecedented levels of inflation we currently face.

Prior experience in Nebraska and nearby states like Arkansas and Missouri as well as more than two decades of economic research demonstrates that gradually raising the minimum wage can be an effective approach to strengthening our families, our communities and our economy.

Rebecca Firestone, executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute, Omaha