Letter: Raises are real sweet treat
Ted Carter ice cream

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter and his wife Lynda dig into Carter Coffee Crunch, an ice cream flavor created in his honor, as Mike Boehm, University of Nebraska Vice President and Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, looks on at the UNL Dairy Store on Monday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I had to chuckle at the LJS article "NU president gets sweet treat," (Aug. 17). Apparently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln felt the need to develop and name an ice cream flavor after NU President Ted Carter.

After getting a $140,000 raise recently, it would seem that the sweet treat had already been delivered before the ice cream.

Sadly unjustifiable salaries and raises like this seem to happen all too often in our educational systems. LPS Superintendent Steve Joel was recently given a 1.5% raise, roughly $5,000 a year. The salary and benefit package combined costs Lincoln's taxpayers over a cool half million dollars a year.

Using the pandemic as a justification for raises is baloney. Myriads of entities, public and private, dealt with it, using administrators who were getting paid a lot less than Joel and Carter. When you pay people this kind of money, the ability to deal with issues is an expectation, not an extra credit activity.

To throw public money around this way at a time when so many are just trying to survive is just shameful.

Jay Edmiston, Lincoln

