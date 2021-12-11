Letter: Raise voice for equity, diversity

Fifty-seven years ago this month, Martin Luther King Jr., visited Lincoln to address an audience of over 6,000 at Pershing Municipal Auditorium. Dr. King, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize earlier that year, was invited by the Methodist Student Movement.

Dr. King challenged Christianity, according to Virgil Falloon, Star staff writer, “to speed up the day of freedom and justice for all men.” No doubt Dr. King would add “and women” today.

The civil rights movement, King continued, is “the struggle for freedom and dignity. Nothing can be more tragic than to sleep through this social revolution.”

Here we are 57 years later; the educational attainment gap between whites and minorities in Nebraska is third largest in the nation. At the same time, the governor is attempting to squash diversity and equality in our Nebraska educational system, nullify the university’s constitutional right to self-governance and to impede our students — of all races and genders — in the education they require to meet the challenges of our changing world.

King advised his audience that, “Our challenge is to disarm the oppressor by nonviolence and by love.”