Letter, 3/31: Raise for Frakes is slap in face
View Comments

Letter, 3/31: Raise for Frakes is slap in face

{{featured_button_text}}
Prison Oversight

Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes testifies at a legislative hearing concerning the prisons system in 2017.

 Associated Press file photo

In the middle of a full-blown pandemic, Scott Frakes gets a $60,000 raise. So now he makes a quarter of a million dollars a year, at a time you would think Gov. Pete Ricketts would want to conserve tax payers money.

Never mind the fact Frakes is the director of the second-most-overcrowded and broken prison system in the United States. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has been and is in a crisis, and yet our faithful leader is giving a raise to the person at the root of it all.

If this doesn’t speak volumes as to why our prison system is so broken, I don’t know what does. This is a slap in the face to all Nebraskans. I encourage all Nebraskans to voice your opinion on such irresponsible tax money spending.

Albert Hauser, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News