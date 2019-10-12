When I first saw that South 27th Street at Nebraska 2 was going to be closed for railroad work, I inwardly groaned. I knew the crossing was in terrible shape and expected the project to take forever.
Much to my surprise, it was all fixed up in just a couple of days, and the railroad crossing is the smoothest I've ever driven over! In fact, my partner and I have remarked on it every time we've crossed it: "Wow, did you know we just crossed the railroad?!"
The state of Lincoln's streets is a constant topic of conversation, and I'm glad to have a positive example to reference now. Thank you to BNSF, the City of Lincoln, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and MTZ Construction for their hard work!
Victoria Hall, Lincoln