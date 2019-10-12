{{featured_button_text}}

When I first saw that South 27th Street at Nebraska 2 was going to be closed for railroad work, I inwardly groaned. I knew the crossing was in terrible shape and expected the project to take forever.

Much to my surprise, it was all fixed up in just a couple of days, and the railroad crossing is the smoothest I've ever driven over! In fact, my partner and I have remarked on it every time we've crossed it: "Wow, did you know we just crossed the railroad?!"

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The state of Lincoln's streets is a constant topic of conversation, and I'm glad to have a positive example to reference now. Thank you to BNSF, the City of Lincoln, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and MTZ Construction for their hard work!

Victoria Hall, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments