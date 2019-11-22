Riley Johnson's article ("Bus route proposals unveiled," Nov. 14) concerning the study being done by the Nebraska Department of Transportation about the possibility of commuter bus service between Lincoln and Omaha was informative.
Johnson correctly mentioned that previous surveys show that people would prefer commuter rail service rather than bus service. Why isn't Nebraska DOT conducting a parallel survey about the rail alternative?
I'd like to knock down a myth mentioned in the article -- that commuter rail would be more expensive than bus. In some situations, that would be true where an entirely new rail line would have to be constructed, but this is not so from Lincoln to Omaha.
BNSF already has track in place from downtown Lincoln to downtown Omaha used for Amtrak passenger trains, which run 79 mph on this track, faster than motor vehicles on I-80.
The BNSF line from Lincoln to Omaha is under capacity due to a decline in coal trains as power plants switch to natural gas. I'm sure BNSF would welcome the additional rental payments from a rail commuter entity.
Lincoln has an underutilized Amtrak station, which sees trains only between midnight and 5 a.m. and could be used for the commuter trains. The situation is the same in Omaha. Rail service could also be extended between the Lincoln and Omaha airports.
Riders on trains would be much more comfortable than on buses. Features could include a lounge car with food and beverage service and Wi-Fi. And trains could run even whem snow closes I-80.
All of this probably won't matter since our governor is anti-public transportation. Nebraskans will probably have to wait until he's out of office to see improved public transportation in Nebraska in any form.
Richard L. Schmeling, Lincoln