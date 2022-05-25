Letter: Rail could enhance growth

Providing Lincoln and Omaha commuters with efficient and reliable service has long been on the radar. In 2003, a Legislature-funded study floated the idea that there might have been sufficient passenger demand existing to make commuter rail between the metro areas feasible. An intercity bus study released last year acknowledged that nearly 25,000 commuters made roundtrips daily.

Structured development is also at stake as the bi-metro area approaches a population of 1.5 million by 2050. That organization should take form as transit-oriented development, also known as TOD. Both Lincoln/Lancaster County and Omaha embrace transit-oriented development in their comprehensive plans. That TOD not only provides for orderly development along a corridor which is certain to grow, it is an economic win-win, as well. Municipalities, for instance, capture revenue as land value increases.

Candidates for densely developed areas around commuter stations might be Lincoln Airport, Lincoln Amtrak, Waverly, Ashland, Giles Road/I-80, Omaha Amtrak, and Eppley Airfield. At close to the allowed 79 mph passenger train speed limit (with replacement track, that can be 125 mph), the total journey time would compare to that by car.

We talk about building streetcars in Omaha, and we are raking in infrastructure dough from the feds, so why not give serious thought to the economic locomotive a rail connection can provide? The study done in 2003 is golden, it just needs to be dusted off and rehashed.

We have the money. The cost is small. The stakes are high.

Where are you, lawmakers?

James Mark Sanks, Kearney

