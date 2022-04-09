Letter: Raikes will work for schools

Nebraska's schools will have a thoughtful advocate with Helen Raikes on the State Board of Education. Watch for her name on the May 10 primary ballot: She's running for the District 5 seat that covers much of Lancaster County outside Lincoln and a lot of southeast Nebraska.

Helen recognizes the urgency of the teacher shortage in Nebraska. She will work to find practical ways to ease it, such as innovative approaches to recruiting and retaining teachers and to certifying those who are ready for the classroom.

She has long worked to promote early childhood education that offers young children the foundation for success throughout their lives. And when those children are older, she's all for school programs that prepare students for good jobs when they graduate.

Helen is a parent, a grandparent and a retired educator who has a healthy respect for the wisdom of parents and trained educators, partners in assuring that children get a quality education. She also knows that strong schools are the glue of any thriving community. She will work to strengthen them through well-considered policies at the state level that support local schools and educators in doing what they do best.

We don't need to worry that Helen will veer off into causes that don't really have much to do with what matters for education in Nebraska. She will help steer a steady course for an excellent school system in which Nebraskans rightfully take pride.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland

