Letter: Raikes well qualified to serve

I urge you to vote for my friend, Helen Raikes, for State Board of Education in District 5.

Her qualifications for this position are impeccable. She is a life-long educator and child advocate. A retired Willa Cather Professor of Education at UNL, Helen is an expert in early childhood education.

Helen lives on the Raikes Family farm near Ashland. She is the mother of three and the grandmother of six. She believes strongly in local control and wants to build on the success of Nebraska schools.

Helen has the right temperament to hold this important public office. Her ability to listen and willingness to dialogue are second to none. She is flexible and energetic and has enormous integrity and compassion. Perhaps most importantly, as a nonpartisan, Helen will represent all of us on the State Board of Education.

Nancy Bare, Lincoln

