Letter: Raikes shows commitment to kids

As lifelong educators, we are certain the best choice for District 5, State Board of Education is Helen Raikes. Raikes has dedicated her life to supporting students and possesses the ethical character and Nebraska values.

Helen is as an early childhood education and childcare expert dedicated to supporting learning outcomes and opportunities for all children and ensuring all children grow and thrive. She is an author and researcher with over 100 articles and has served the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and Sixpence Early Childhood Partnership, among other boards.

Helen Raikes’ strengths are numerous. Key commitments include:

Communication: Helen has already visited schools’ superintendents, school board members, teachers and parents.

Supporting teachers: Helen knows we need to be creative to make certification more accessible without weakening teacher preparation for teacher and staff member shortages. Helen supports decreasing the testing pressure/burden while increasing quick data feedback for teacher use in instruction.

No political nastiness: Helen focuses on basic education, keeping politics out of schools and ensuring that the State Board answers to all parent voices -- cornerstones of Helen’s character.

College and career ready: Helen knows workforce development is key to K-12 education. She has advocated for career/trades preparation for all students being college and career ready for a strong Nebraska economy.

Helen Raikes is the best choice for District 5 State Board of Education because she exhibits Nebraskans’ values, cares for children, is committed to supporting parents and families and values educators’ work. Join us in voting for Helen Raikes!

Bob and Nancy Brandt, Hickman