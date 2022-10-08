Letter: Raikes right pick for education

As a former mathematics teacher for nearly 40 years and former president of the Lincoln Education Association, I have attended and watched many public schools' and the Nebraska Board of Education board meetings. During the past year, I was astounded at how many of the speakers talk about “things” that are allegedly being taught by teacher “groomers” in our public schools.

When the speakers say “nasty” things about teachers without proof, they are playing to the fears of parents and grandparents and pushing a hateful agenda while politicizing and demonizing our profession with unfounded claims.

I believe the bottom line in all the current rhetoric is to weaken the image of our communities’ public schools. My concern is this rhetoric can be used for privatization (see "A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door" by Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berskshire, 2020) to divert funds away from the public schools which support all students and our rural communities.

We need individuals in governing positions who understand our public schools are being threatened. Helen Raikes is the best qualified to serve on the State Board of Education for District 5 because she understands.

She is a life-long educator, a registered independent, a mother of three and a grandmother of six. Helen believes that schools need to provide a basic education, ensuring safety and respect for all students. Other emphases include addressing the teacher shortage, supporting local school control and listening to parents and community members.

Please vote for the best, Helen Raikes, District 5, for the State Board of Education.

Arlene Rea, Lincoln