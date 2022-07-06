Letter: Raikes pushes strong schools

Nebraska’s schools provide outstanding education to every child who resides in the state. Ranked No. 8 nationally by WalletHub and No. 9 by U.S. News, we enjoy exemplary schools marked by low spending in comparison to other states.

Let’s keep this tradition alive by electing people to the State Board of Education committed to supporting and enhancing high-quality education for our future leaders.

Helen Raikes, a candidate in District 5 (Southeast Nebraska), is an advocate for “strong schools that make strong communities.”

The State Board of Education creates a vision and provides leadership to ensure access to high quality education. As a “local control” state, each school board determines policies and curriculum for their district.

Candidate Helen Raikes said it well, “Our schools are the centerpieces of rural communities. If we want communities to thrive, we need to get behind our schools, not tear them apart. Education is dynamic and there are many balls that need to always be in the air. As great as our schools have been, we can never take our eyes off the balls.”

We need knowledgeable leaders, like Helen Raikes, who recognize the importance of supporting and improving our public schools. We risk jeopardizing public schools’ ability to offer instruction based on facts and research-based practices.

You can ensure the recognized excellence of Nebraska public schools by voting for Helen Raikes as Nebraska State School Board member for District 5.

Carol McClain, Lincoln