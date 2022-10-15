 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Raikes knows what state needs

I want to encourage all my fellow Republicans and all voters to vote for Helen Raikes for the nonpartisan State Board of Education. Helen is a professional woman of faith. She knows and understands human development and education. She will listen to many perspectives and find points of intersection to improve the education of Nebraska students. A parent, grandparent and an educator/leader for over 40 years, she understands Nebraska agriculture and belongs to a family that has farmed for more than 100 years in Nebraska.

Helen wants to keep local control with positive support from the state. She will listen carefully and find ways to use the best ideas for educating each student. An independent, nonpartisan woman, she is a conscientious, hard-working leader. She knows outstanding schools are the key to building our rural areas and cities into thriving communities that respect Nebraska’s heritage while promoting positive growth.

Helen will work to build Nebraska’s teacher workforce, she knows the importance of early childhood education, and high school workforce preparation. Her expertise in early childhood programs will help working parents and prepare children to be ready for school.

She has been in the classroom with students and has prepared new teachers to work well with children as a professor. Strong teachers, who love what they do, are the backbone of Nebraska’s schools.

Helen is the right choice for Nebraska’s State Board of Education; please join me in voting for her.

Sheila A. Hubbard, York

