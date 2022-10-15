 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Raikes is a vote for everyone

  • 0

Maryam, a Middle-Eastern immigrant, was an East High freshman looking for a library book set in Iraq or Syria. While we had several nonfiction books that touched on those countries, we only had one that fit the bill in our fiction section. I brought her that book, and she pointed to the words on the cover, saying, “That’s Arabic.” I nodded, only to hear her say, “I don’t want anyone to know I can read Arabic.”

Caught off guard by her reaction, I decided to tear off the cover. She checked out the now plain book, and I got to work bulking up our Middle-Eastern fiction.

A week later, she returned to the library, a smile pasted on her face and said “I know these places! I’ve lived there before!” And so began an enriching, life-changing relationship with Maryam, who grew into a student leader at our school.

When I read about the push to ban books from schools, I think of Maryam, and every other “other” who has sought to find themselves tucked into the pages of a book. Every human desires to be seen. And, when seen, they can be transformed.

People are also reading…

That realization – which I’d seen played out repeatedly over my career as a school librarian – is one reason that I do not take the State Board of Education election lightly. It’s also why I support Helen Raikes, who understands the importance of school being a place for everyone. A vote for Helen is a vote for everyone.

Jane Holt, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News