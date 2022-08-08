 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Raikes has right experience

For the Nebraska State Board of Education, it is imperative that we have knowledgeable, experienced educators who will set appropriate state education policy based on honest dialogue and open exchange of ideas. Most of all, we need to support strong advocates for local control of public schools.

In the race for State Board of Education District 5, the best qualified candidate by far is Helen Raikes. Who better to advocate for our children than the retired Willa Cather Professor of Child, Youth and Family Studies, who set into motion many of Nebraska’s early childhood programs?

Raikes’ deep experience and nationally recognized expertise in the education field are exactly why she was appointed multiple times by governors Heineman and Ricketts to the Nebraska Early Childhood Endowment Board of Trustees.

This November, vote for the right person to represent District 5 on the State Board of Education. Vote experience. Vote Helen Raikes.

Nancy Meyer, Cedar Bluffs

Helen Raikes.jpg

Helen Raikes

 COURTESY PHOTO
