Letter: Raikes has experience to lead

Nebraskans have a proud tradition of excellence in public schools. In the coming election, we are fortunate that Helen Raikes, an exceptionally qualified candidate, is running for Nebraska State Board of Education. Helen is a lifelong Nebraskan from Ashland, a mother of three and a grandmother of six. Her work as a professor of child, youth and family studies at the University of Nebraska makes her uniquely qualified to continue serving Nebraska’s children and families.
Helen supports schools in creating a culture that gives every child a sense of belonging. She is a champion of local control and parental rights, including the right of parents to see curricula and voice their opinions. Helen also promises to address the teacher shortage and build a workforce of qualified, dedicated teachers.
Please join me in voting for Helen Raikes and continued excellence in education for all Nebraskans.
Kathleen L. Hegler, Cortland