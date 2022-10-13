Letter: Raikes' expertise is unparalleled

Nebraska ranks nationally as one of the best states in education. Several factors intersect to make this happen: Wise state and local leadership, effective and caring teachers, robust and updated curriculum, parental and community involvement and guidance and support from the State Board of Education.

In Helen Raikes, Nebraskans have an opportunity to elect a state board member who is exquisitely suited to guide and sustain our excellent education system. No other candidate can offer the qualifications and experience that she does.

To serve Nebraska schools well, board members must be committed to improving the lives of all children. They must be qualified in judgment, character, temperament and experience and dedicated to studying best educational practices to make our schools the best they can be.

Helen Raikes has a renowned and extensive career in education and research. She brings to the table an expertise in early childhood education and will also emphasize career/college development and programming to fill statewide workplace needs.

She recognizes the importance of local schools making their own decisions because they understand community needs. She believes that schools thrive when they listen to parents and community. She sees a paramount need to address teacher shortages and examine certification requirements in order to ensure that the best educators are teaching Nebraska’s children.

Helen Raikes, a registered independent, wants success for every Nebraska child. She’s the one who has the qualifications and the experience to help make that happen.

Becky Breed, Lincoln