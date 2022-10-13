 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Raikes' expertise is unparalleled

  • 0

Nebraska ranks nationally as one of the best states in education. Several factors intersect to make this happen: Wise state and local leadership, effective and caring teachers, robust and updated curriculum, parental and community involvement and guidance and support from the State Board of Education.

In Helen Raikes, Nebraskans have an opportunity to elect a state board member who is exquisitely suited to guide and sustain our excellent education system. No other candidate can offer the qualifications and experience that she does.

To serve Nebraska schools well, board members must be committed to improving the lives of all children. They must be qualified in judgment, character, temperament and experience and dedicated to studying best educational practices to make our schools the best they can be.

Helen Raikes has a renowned and extensive career in education and research. She brings to the table an expertise in early childhood education and will also emphasize career/college development and programming to fill statewide workplace needs.

People are also reading…

She recognizes the importance of local schools making their own decisions because they understand community needs. She believes that schools thrive when they listen to parents and community. She sees a paramount need to address teacher shortages and examine certification requirements in order to ensure that the best educators are teaching Nebraska’s children.

Helen Raikes, a registered independent, wants success for every Nebraska child. She’s the one who has the qualifications and the experience to help make that happen.

Becky Breed, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Vote for common sense

Letter: Vote for common sense

Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my …

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News