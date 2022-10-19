Letter: Raikes devoted to education

“Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela.

This quote reminds me of Helen Raikes, one of the many people who devote their lives to ensuring the fairest and most equitable education possible for our children. I am thrilled that someone with her strong educational background is running for the State Board of Education.

Helen Raikes has devoted her life to ensuring that all children reach their full potential. An expert in early childhood education, she has focused on the needs of every child beginning with our earliest learners. She has followed the development of our children from pre-K to career- or college-ready, and supported parents and teachers along the way.

Helen believes that local school boards are best equipped to determine the needs of their local school districts without cumbersome state requirements. She also recognizes the importance of parental involvement in their child’s education. Most of all, Helen is a thoughtful and considerate listener, willing to hear your thoughts and concerns and find solutions by working with all stakeholders. Parents, teachers, administrators and the public will find that she will work hard to ensure that all voices are heard.

I hope you will join me in voting for Helen Raikes.

Janet Byars, Beatrice