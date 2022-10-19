 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Raikes devoted to education

  • 0

“Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela.

This quote reminds me of Helen Raikes, one of the many people who devote their lives to ensuring the fairest and most equitable education possible for our children. I am thrilled that someone with her strong educational background is running for the State Board of Education.

Helen Raikes has devoted her life to ensuring that all children reach their full potential. An expert in early childhood education, she has focused on the needs of every child beginning with our earliest learners. She has followed the development of our children from pre-K to career- or college-ready, and supported parents and teachers along the way.

Helen believes that local school boards are best equipped to determine the needs of their local school districts without cumbersome state requirements. She also recognizes the importance of parental involvement in their child’s education. Most of all, Helen is a thoughtful and considerate listener, willing to hear your thoughts and concerns and find solutions by working with all stakeholders. Parents, teachers, administrators and the public will find that she will work hard to ensure that all voices are heard.

People are also reading…

I hope you will join me in voting for Helen Raikes.

Janet Byars, Beatrice

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Democrats out of touch

Letter: Democrats out of touch

While Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats are focused on their war on U.S. fossil fuel companies in favor of renewable energy, pardoning…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News