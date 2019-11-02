Sen. Ben Sasse: Judging by the new twang in your voice on your radio commercials, Washington, D.C., must have moved south.
Since, according to you, the United States government has become such a source of excrement, I am wondering why you are still there. Or are you just a flower in a field of weeds?
Perhaps you could work to raise the bar instead of standing on it with crude language. This is often called leadership. If your voting bloc is the uniformed vulgar section of Nebraska, you are looking in the wrong state.
Details are a little thin on El Chapo funding of the border wall, but it is clear that the president you support has diverted millions of dollars from the military budget to continue his building project that Mexico was supposed to pay for.
Speaking of budgets, how about the nearly $1 trillion -- and rising -- deficit we are handing to our kids this year; is that what one of the three most conservative senators stands for?
We know you have millions to spend on reelecting yourself, but regarding this crass radio commercial, maybe you should request a refund. A United States senator is expected to act with a lot more respect for the citizens he represents.
Steve Burbach, Lincoln