Letter: Racism a fight for us all

I want to make a difference, but my mind is not working as quickly as racism and injustice. I believe in partnership to fight racism. Black people must have white allies to effectively defeat this problem. Skin-color difference exists, and people differ in terms of cultural identities, but when they act in solidarity, they will break any barrier that divides them.

To defeat racism, white people must speak against it and agree that there is a need to achieve equality for all. Black and white leaders must do more to eliminate racial discrimination in government and private institutions.

Employers must take responsibility for educating their employees on racial issues and learn about the Black struggle. It’s about time for people to sit down and do the quick work to educate themselves and those around them.

This is your opportunity to step up and find your voice in this conversation of racial inclusion. To promote racial inclusion, employers must implement action plans that promote racial equality. White leaders in organizations should first take the responsibility of ending workplace racial injustices before asking the Black workers to lead the change.