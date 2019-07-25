{{featured_button_text}}
R Street on City Campus

A joint project between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the city of Lincoln will revamp R Street, the major east-west thoroughfare on campus, making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

 Craig Chandler, University Communication

Well, it's started already. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and our new mayor are working us over.

We don't have any money to repair the streets, which so badly need it, but we have money to rework a perfectly good R Street between 12th and 16th streets to better the university and provide for bicyclists. ("R Street overhaul features bike lanes," July 18).

There is your wheel tax money hard at work. For everything else, we must wait until spring 2020, after we have collected enough taxes that we will begin paying in October of this year. Meanwhile, the city streets just deteriorate more.

The university already asked for and got permission to close 17th Street for the safety of the students, which I don't begrudge. That did not cost us money because we still had the Antelope Valley to get traffic north and south of downtown.

Oh, well. Things could be worse, I guess.

Ronald J. Miller, Lincoln

