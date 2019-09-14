I was intrigued by the story of the retirement of deputy William “Woody” Woodruff ("'My job is just a gift,'" Aug. 28) because living in the rural area of Lancaster County these are the officers we depend on.
Any contact we have had has always been positive, as they have responded to calls in our area. Our first contact was almost 35 years ago, and it was the final remembrance in Woody’s retirement story in the Journal Star.
He was the deputy who came to our door that day to check for the presence of a Regional Center escapee. The details of that event with the escapee in our house are still vivid, as though yesterday.
It was because of an article in the Lincoln Star that day (Jan. 24, 1983) describing the escapee that I was able to identify him, secretly let my husband know, and have my infant daughter in my arms, ready to leave when the chance occurred, all without alerting the fellow, who had been let into the house to use the phone.
Although I had concocted a ruse for leaving the house, Deputy Woodruff accelerated our release by coming to the door and giving us the chance to leave swiftly. It was a memorable event, with SWAT team and all, every small detail forever ingrained in our memories.
The story was covered by the Lincoln Star the next day. We are thankful to Deputy Woodruff for defusing a dangerous situation for us, and we are glad he made it to retirement. Thank you and happy retirement, Woody!
Marilyn Oborny, Lincoln