Lately, there has been a flood of anti-abortion letters. I, too, am against abortion, but I do have some questions for the writers of these letters.
Are you pro-birth or truly pro-life? How did you vote on the death penalty? What is your stance on gun control? Do you think thoughts, prayers and flying the flag at half-mast will prevent further mass killings?
Do you think the women who seek abortions at Planned Parenthood do it because they enjoy it? Do you know anything about their lives? And finally, do you think health care is a privilege of a right?
Hans Gilde, Lincoln